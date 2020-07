Valentina Sampaio Hopes to Inspire Transgender Youth With History-Making SI Swimsuit Announcement



Valentina Sampaio continues to make history. It was just announced that the 23-year-old will be featured in the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, making her the first transgender model to appear in... Valentina Sampaio continues to make history. It was just announced that the 23-year-old will be featured in the 2020 SI Swimsuit Issue, making her the first transgender model to appear in... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA