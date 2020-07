Olympic Snowboarder Alex Pullin Dead at 32 After Spearfishing Accident



Olympic snowboarder and two-time world champion Alex "Chumpy" Pullin has died at the age of 32. Pullin passed away on Tuesday, July 7 in a spearfishing accident that took place...