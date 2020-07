The Challenge's Camila Nakagawa Gives Birth to a Baby Boy



Camila Nakagawa is ready for her most epic challenge yet: motherhood! E! News can exclusively reveal that the MTV star and three-time winner of The Challenge has given birth to a baby...