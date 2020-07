Inside Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots' Heartwarming, Heartbreaking Love Story



Added: 07.07.2020 12:00 | 13 views | 0 comments



When 2020 began, Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots were just your average happy showbiz couple, parents of a 6-month-old baby and renovating their house on Love Street in Los Angeles, where they had... When 2020 began, Nick Cordero and Amanda Kloots were just your average happy showbiz couple, parents of a 6-month-old baby and renovating their house on Love Street in Los Angeles, where they had... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Los Angeles