The Kissing Booth 2: Everything We Know About the Netflix Sequel



Added: 07.07.2020 0:16 | 8 views | 0 comments



There's trouble on the horizon for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi). The Kissing Booth 2 is making its way to Netflix in just a few weeks, and thanks to a new trailer, we now... There's trouble on the horizon for Elle (Joey King) and Noah (Jacob Elordi). The Kissing Booth 2 is making its way to Netflix in just a few weeks, and thanks to a new trailer, we now... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Netflix