Bonnie Pointer's Cause of Death Revealed



Added: 04.07.2020 21:18 | 9 views | 0 comments



UPDATE: Nearly a month after the passing of Bonnie Pointer, the cause of her death has been revealed. The Pointer Sisters member died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate... UPDATE: Nearly a month after the passing of Bonnie Pointer, the cause of her death has been revealed. The Pointer Sisters member died of cardiopulmonary arrest, according to a death certificate... More in www.eonline.com » Hollywood, SPA Tags: Arrests