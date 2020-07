NASCAR's Jimmie Johnson Drops Out of Race After Testing Positive for Coronavirus



NASCAR star Jimmie Johnson is sitting out the Brickyard 400 race this weekend after testing positive for coronavirus. According to a statement released by NASCAR, Johnson is missing...