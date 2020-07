The Crown Season 5 Casts Lesley Manville as Princess Margaret



The Crown has found its final Princess Margaret in Lesley Manville. For the fifth and final season, Manville will take over the role of Queen Elizabeth II's sister from Helena Bonham Carter.