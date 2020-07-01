Sia Reveals She Is a Grandmother



Added: 01.07.2020 13:26 | 5 views | 0 comments



Sia has a brand new title: grandma! In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed she is a grandmother. "My youngest son just had... Sia has a brand new title: grandma! In an interview with Zane Lowe on Apple Music, the 44-year-old Grammy nominee confirmed she is a grandmother. "My youngest son just had... More in www.eonline.com » Music Tags: SPA