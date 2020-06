Amanda Seales Kicks Off 2020 BET Awards With Powerful Monologue



Added: 29.06.2020 1:55 | 11 views | 0 comments



Let the 2020 BET Awards begin! On Sunday, host Amanda Seales kicked off the virtual broadcast with a poignant monologue that addressed recent events and called for racial... Let the 2020 BET Awards begin! On Sunday, host Amanda Seales kicked off the virtual broadcast with a poignant monologue that addressed recent events and called for racial... More in www.eonline.com » Seal Tags: SPA