Alison Brie Says She Regrets Voicing Vietnamese-American Character on BoJack Horseman



Added: 28.06.2020 3:19 | 0 views | 0 comments



Alison Brie is holding herself accountable. On Friday, June 26, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to express that she regrets voicing Diana Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American character on... Alison Brie is holding herself accountable. On Friday, June 26, the 37-year-old took to Instagram to express that she regrets voicing Diana Nguyen, a Vietnamese-American character on... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA