Bachelor Alum Britt Nilsson Gives Birth to Her First Child



Added: 27.06.2020 21:31 | 13 views | 0 comments



It's a party of three! Former Bachelor star Britt Nilsson shared the heartwarming and special news that she gave birth her baby girl, Noa Ellis Joy. She and her husband, Jeremy Byrne,... It's a party of three! Former Bachelor star Britt Nilsson shared the heartwarming and special news that she gave birth her baby girl, Noa Ellis Joy. She and her husband, Jeremy Byrne,... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: AfD party