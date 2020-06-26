How to Watch the 2020 BET Awards



Added: 26.06.2020 22:00 | 9 views | 0 comments



If you were looking for your weekend plans, the search is over because this Sunday the must-see event is the 2020 BET Awards! The iconic award show returns for its 20th year on June 28,... If you were looking for your weekend plans, the search is over because this Sunday the must-see event is the 2020 BET Awards! The iconic award show returns for its 20th year on June 28,... More in www.eonline.com » John Legend, Seal Tags: SPA