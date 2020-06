Savannah Chrisley Clarifies Where She Stands With Nic Kerdiles After Postponing Wedding



Added: 25.06.2020 22:31 | 9 views | 0 comments



After explaining why she and Nic Kerdiles postponed their wedding, Savannah Chrisley is further setting the record straight on her relationship. A week ago, the reality star shed some... After explaining why she and Nic Kerdiles postponed their wedding, Savannah Chrisley is further setting the record straight on her relationship. A week ago, the reality star shed some... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA