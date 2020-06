Cardi B Claps Back After Learning She's Being "Cancelled" on Twitter



Added: 25.06.2020 20:35 | 2 views | 0 comments



Haters are Cardi B's motivators. On Thursday morning, the rapper woke up to the news that #CardiBIsOverParty was trending on Twitter. In no time, the Grammy winner took to her social... Haters are Cardi B's motivators. On Thursday morning, the rapper woke up to the news that #CardiBIsOverParty was trending on Twitter. In no time, the Grammy winner took to her social... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA