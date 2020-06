Beyoncé to Receive the Humanitarian Award at 2020 BET Awards



Beyoncé is set to receive a major honor at the 2020 BET Awards. It has been announced that the superstar singer with be honored with the Humanitarian Award at the June 28 ceremony...