Tennis Star Novak Djokovic Tests Positive for Coronavirus



Added: 23.06.2020 14:51 | 11 views | 0 comments



Novak Djokovic has tested positive for coronavirus. The 33-year-old tennis pro confirmed the news on Tuesday. The announcement came shortly after Djokovic took part in an...