Blast From the Past! Revisit E!'s First Friends Set Visit



Added: 20.06.2020 22:00 | 16 views | 0 comments



This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture. Where were you when Friends premiered in 1994? We were on set. To... This June, E! turns 30! To celebrate we're looking back at the most monumental moments in pop culture. Where were you when Friends premiered in 1994? We were on set. To... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA