Amanda Kloots Visits Husband Nick Cordero For First Time Since Hospitalization



Added: 20.06.2020 2:22 | 10 views | 0 comments



Amanda Kloots was able to hold husband Nick Cordero's hand for the first time since he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March. For the past few months, the personal trainer was... Amanda Kloots was able to hold husband Nick Cordero's hand for the first time since he was hospitalized with coronavirus in March. For the past few months, the personal trainer was... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA