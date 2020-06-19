Rapper Tray Savage Dead at 26 After Fatal Shooting



Added: 19.06.2020 22:55 | 5 views | 0 comments



Rapper Tray Savage is dead after being fatally shot in the South Side of Chicago. A spokesperson for the Cook County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the rapper nÃ©e Kentray Young... Rapper Tray Savage is dead after being fatally shot in the South Side of Chicago. A spokesperson for the Cook County Coroner confirmed to E! News that the rapper nÃ©e Kentray Young... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Chicago