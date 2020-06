TikTok's Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett Break Up



Added: 19.06.2020 19:25 | 8 views | 0 comments



Young Hollywood is waking up to an unexpected breakup. On Thursday evening, TikTok stars Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett took to YouTube and posted a video titled "We Broke Up"... Young Hollywood is waking up to an unexpected breakup. On Thursday evening, TikTok stars Josh Richards and Nessa Barrett took to YouTube and posted a video titled "We Broke Up"... More in www.eonline.com » Hollywood, SPA Tags: YouTube