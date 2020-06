Lord of the Rings Star Ian Holm Dead at 88



Added: 19.06.2020 13:48 | 4 views | 0 comments



Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88. The actor, who starred in Lord of the Rings and Alien, died Friday morning in a hospital in London, his agent confirmed. "It is with... Sir Ian Holm has passed away at the age of 88. The actor, who starred in Lord of the Rings and Alien, died Friday morning in a hospital in London, his agent confirmed. "It is with... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: London