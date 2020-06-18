Nick Viall Clarifies His Relationship Status With Andi Dorfman



Added: 18.06.2020 20:17 | 9 views | 0 comments



Nick Viall is setting the record straight on the status of his and Andi Dorfman's relationship. Taking to Instagram, the former Bachelor addressed romance rumors linking him and... Nick Viall is setting the record straight on the status of his and Andi Dorfman's relationship. Taking to Instagram, the former Bachelor addressed romance rumors linking him and... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA