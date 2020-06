Nostalgia Alert: The Smurfs Returning to TV With New Nickelodeon Animated Series



Added: 18.06.2020 18:00 | 8 views | 0 comments



The Smurfs are returning to TV. The characters, which have been around since the 1950s and hit new heights of popularity with a cartoon in America in the 1980s, are returning to the small... The Smurfs are returning to TV. The characters, which have been around since the 1950s and hit new heights of popularity with a cartoon in America in the 1980s, are returning to the small... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Animals