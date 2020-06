The Bold and the Beautiful One of the First Shows to Resume Production in Wake of Coronavirus



Added: 16.06.2020 18:21 | 12 views | 0 comments



The Bold and the Beautiful is making TV history and is set to become the first US series to resume production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While some shows, including reality... The Bold and the Beautiful is making TV history and is set to become the first US series to resume production in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic. While some shows, including reality... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA