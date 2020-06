Sunny Hostin Breaks Silence on Alleged "Racist Comments" From ABC News Executive



Added: 15.06.2020 20:48 | 9 views | 0 comments



Sunny Hostin is speaking out. During Monday's episode of The View, the co-host addressed allegations that came to light over the weekend, in which a report from The Huffington Post... Sunny Hostin is speaking out. During Monday's episode of The View, the co-host addressed allegations that came to light over the weekend, in which a report from The Huffington Post... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA