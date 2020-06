Blues Singer Lady A Calls Out Lady Antebellum's Name Change



Added: 12.06.2020 21:09 | 10 views | 0 comments



Not everyone is happy with Lady Antebellum's new name. Just one day after the country band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced that they were... Not everyone is happy with Lady Antebellum's new name. Just one day after the country band, made up of Hillary Scott, Charles Kelley and Dave Haywood, announced that they were... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA