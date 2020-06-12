The Academy Unveils New Inclusion Standards for 2021 Oscars



Added: 12.06.2020 19:24 | 7 views | 0 comments



The 2021 Oscars are going to look different next year. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Best Picture category for the 94th Academy Awards will... The 2021 Oscars are going to look different next year. On Friday, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences announced that the Best Picture category for the 94th Academy Awards will... More in www.eonline.com » Oscars Tags: SPA