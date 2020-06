Outlander Stars Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish Are Men in Kilts for New Travel Series



Added: 10.06.2020 14:36 | 4 views | 0 comments



Sam Heughan is here to take you on a trip. The star of Outlander has created and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham along with his costar Graham McTavish, a new travel... Sam Heughan is here to take you on a trip. The star of Outlander has created and will star in Men in Kilts: A Roadtrip with Sam and Graham along with his costar Graham McTavish, a new travel... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: EU