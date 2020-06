Lizzo Calls Out Body Shamers in Powerful Message: "I Am Beautiful"



Added: 10.06.2020 14:51 | 3 views | 0 comments



Lizzo has a message for her social media critics. In a video posted to TikTok this week, the superstar singer called out body shamers and informed them that she works out for herself and... Lizzo has a message for her social media critics. In a video posted to TikTok this week, the superstar singer called out body shamers and informed them that she works out for herself and... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Social media