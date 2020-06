What Happens When You Email Clay's 13 Reasons Why Address



Added: 08.06.2020 16:30 | 9 views | 0 comments



Clay Jensen can be your pen pal. Sort of. In the series finale of 13 Reasons Why, Clay (Dylan Minnette) meets a young woman, Heidi, who is also heading to Brown. After seeing him speak at... Clay Jensen can be your pen pal. Sort of. In the series finale of 13 Reasons Why, Clay (Dylan Minnette) meets a young woman, Heidi, who is also heading to Brown. After seeing him speak at... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Women