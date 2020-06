Leslie Jones Shares the Advice She Would Give Her Younger Self Before Going to a Protest



Added: 03.06.2020 17:28 | 12 views | 0 comments



Leslie Jones is looking back. During her virtual visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on the advice she would give her younger self, telling host... Leslie Jones is looking back. During her virtual visit to Late Night With Seth Meyers, the Saturday Night Live alum reflected on the advice she would give her younger self, telling host... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA