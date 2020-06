Virtual Tony Awards Postponed Amid "Ongoing Racism and Injustices"



Added: 01.06.2020 18:14 | 16 views | 0 comments



The 2020 Tony Awards has been put on hold. On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO/President Sean Cercone announced the newly launched streaming platform for theater devotes will... The 2020 Tony Awards has been put on hold. On Monday morning, Broadway on Demand CEO/President Sean Cercone announced the newly launched streaming platform for theater devotes will... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: President