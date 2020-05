Terrace House Cancelled After Castmate and Pro Wrestler Hana Kimura Dies



Added: 28.05.2020 3:41 | 11 views | 0 comments



Following the death of Terrace House star Hana Kimura, production of the latest season of the show has been canceled. The actor and professional wrestler died last weekend. She was 22.... Following the death of Terrace House star Hana Kimura, production of the latest season of the show has been canceled. The actor and professional wrestler died last weekend. She was 22.... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Kimye