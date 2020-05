Pretty Little Liars' Sasha Pieterse Is Pregnant With Her First Child



Sasha Pieterse is pregnant! The Pretty Little Liars star took to Instagram on Wednesday to announce that she and her husband Hudson Sheaffer are expecting their first child together.