Chris Cuomo Has "Funky Stuff" in His Blood Work After Battling Coronavirus



Added: 27.05.2020 13:58 | 15 views | 0 comments



While Chris Cuomo already battled coronavirus, the fight isn't over for him. On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing... While Chris Cuomo already battled coronavirus, the fight isn't over for him. On Tuesday night, nearly four weeks since he announced he had tested negative for the virus after testing... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA