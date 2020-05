How Legends of Tomorrow Pulled Off Those Epic TV Tributes



Added: 27.05.2020 3:00 | 11 views | 0 comments



Nobody does it like the Legends. As if this season's earlier unexpected crossover with Supernatural wasn't enough, tonight's episode of Legends of Tomorrow was an absolutely... Nobody does it like the Legends. As if this season's earlier unexpected crossover with Supernatural wasn't enough, tonight's episode of Legends of Tomorrow was an absolutely... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA