Kel Mitchell Wins the "Wipe It Down" Challenge With Wife's Pregnancy Reveal



Kel Mitchell has some exciting news. On Sunday, the All That alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together with an epic pregnancy reveal video on... Kel Mitchell has some exciting news. On Sunday, the All That alum announced that he and his wife Asia Lee are expecting their second child together with an epic pregnancy reveal video on... More in www.eonline.com » SPA Tags: Pregnancy