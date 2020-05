ABC Cancels Single Parents, Bless This Mess and More Ahead of 2020-2021 TV Season



Added: 21.05.2020 21:00 | 15 views | 0 comments



The axe has fallen at ABC. On the cancellation chopping block? A number of fan-favorite comedies that just wrapped up their second seasons. E! News has learned ABC has canceled Single... The axe has fallen at ABC. On the cancellation chopping block? A number of fan-favorite comedies that just wrapped up their second seasons. E! News has learned ABC has canceled Single... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA