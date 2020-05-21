Watch Chris Pratt Freak Out After Accidentally Deleting 51,000 Emails



Added: 21.05.2020 17:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



Chris Pratt is in need of some serious tech assistance. On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star gave fans a look into his inbox and revealed that he had over 35,000 unread emails... Chris Pratt is in need of some serious tech assistance. On Wednesday, the Guardians of the Galaxy star gave fans a look into his inbox and revealed that he had over 35,000 unread emails... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA