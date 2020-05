Jeffree Star Responds to Backlash Over His Controversial Cremated Palette



Added: 20.05.2020 19:19 | 4 views | 0 comments



Jeffree Star has entered the chat. On Wednesday, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the... Jeffree Star has entered the chat. On Wednesday, the Jeffree Star Cosmetics founder responded to the backlash he faced earlier this month for launching his Cremated collection amid the... More in www.eonline.com » Jeffree Star Tags: SPA