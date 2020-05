See Brad Pitt's Surprise Message for Missouri State University Graduates



Added: 19.05.2020 14:23 | 3 views | 0 comments



Brad Pitt had a sweet surprise in store for the graduating class of 2020. The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a heartfelt video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was... Brad Pitt had a sweet surprise in store for the graduating class of 2020. The 56-year-old Oscar winner sent a heartfelt video message to graduates of Missouri State University, which was... More in www.eonline.com » Brad Pitt Tags: SPA