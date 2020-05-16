Trading Spaces Star Frank Bielec Dead at 72



Trading Spaces star Frank Bielec died at the age of 72 on Friday. Bielec's wife, Judy Bielec, told TMZ that her husband suffered a heart attack on Thursday and was pronounced dead the...