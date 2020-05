The Flash Star Logan Williams' Mom Says He Died of an Overdose



The world lost a rising star one month ago. Logan Williams, who starred on The Flash, unexpectedly passed away on April 2. He was 16 years old at the time, and would have celebrated his... The world lost a rising star one month ago. Logan Williams, who starred on The Flash, unexpectedly passed away on April 2. He was 16 years old at the time, and would have celebrated his... More in www.eonline.com » Lost Tags: SPA