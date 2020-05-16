Join the Today Show's Virtual Plaza From Home!



Added: 16.05.2020 0:19 | 5 views | 0 comments



Calling all Today fans! Rockefeller Plaza may be closed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the NBC morning show wants you to join Hoda Kotb and everyone else at Studio... Calling all Today fans! Rockefeller Plaza may be closed as a result of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, but the NBC morning show wants you to join Hoda Kotb and everyone else at Studio... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA