Dua Lipa Reveals She Slid Into Boyfriend Anwar Hadid's DMs



Added: 12.05.2020 15:26 | 10 views | 0 comments



It goes down in the DM! Dua Lipa has revealed that she slid into her beau Anwar Hadid's DMs prior to the start of their relationship. While on Monday night's virtual episode of... It goes down in the DM! Dua Lipa has revealed that she slid into her beau Anwar Hadid's DMs prior to the start of their relationship. While on Monday night's virtual episode of... More in www.eonline.com » Anwar Hadid Tags: SPA