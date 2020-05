Ben Platt Is Dating His Dear Evan Hansen Successor Noah Galvin



Ben Platt and Noah Galvin are officially your next favorite celeb couple. The former Dear Evan Hansen stars have shared that they've not only grown closer during the coronavirus...