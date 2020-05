Music Executive Legend Andre Harrell Dead at 59



Added: 09.05.2020 15:49 | 3 views | 0 comments



The world of music has lost a legend. Andre Harrell has passed away. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records--where Sean "Diddy" Combs got his... The world of music has lost a legend. Andre Harrell has passed away. The music executive was best known as the founder of Uptown Records--where Sean "Diddy" Combs got his... More in www.eonline.com » Lost, Music Tags: SPA