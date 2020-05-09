Roy Horn of Siegfried & Roy Dead at 75 From Coronavirus



Roy Horn of the famous Siegrfried & Roy duo has died at the age of 75 from complications caused by the coronavirus. According to a press release, the legendary performer succumbed to...