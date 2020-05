Watch Savannah Guthrie Recover Like a Pro After Hilarious Microphone Mishap on Today



Added: 07.05.2020 16:01 | 13 views | 0 comments



Savannah Guthrie had a bit of a microphone mishap on Thursday's episode of Today. After her mic fell from her collar, the 48-year-old anchor reached down her shirt to retrieve it... Savannah Guthrie had a bit of a microphone mishap on Thursday's episode of Today. After her mic fell from her collar, the 48-year-old anchor reached down her shirt to retrieve it... More in www.eonline.com » Tags: SPA